Blockchain Life 2024: The Leaders Of The Crypto Community From 120 Countries Gathered In Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 25th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 13th edition of the Blockchain Life Forum, the premier gathering for leaders worldwide, recently concluded with an astounding attendance of over 12119 participants.







The forum showcased over 200 esteemed speakers, featuring industry pioneers and executives from top companies, including OKX, CoinMarketCap, Bitmain, Bybit, Binance, Animoca Brands, Circle, BingX, ICP, Kraken, TON, Sandbox, Polygon, Litecoin, Sui, BNB Chain, Cardano, DYDX, VeChain, Osmosis, Chiliz, Algorand, Ether Fi, Manta, Mantle, Delysium, and many more.







The exhibition of crypto companies featured 125 amazingly beautiful booths.



The exhibition of crypto companies featured 125 amazingly beautiful booths. Major players such as OKX, Bitmain, BingX, KuCoin, Bitget, Listing, and Uminers offered attendees an exclusive glimpse into the latest technologies and innovations shaping the crypto landscape.









As a spectacular finale to the forum, participants enjoyed the Legendary AfterParty at one of the world's premier clubs, SKY2.0. This informal networking event provided a platform for top industry figures to connect, complemented by a dazzling live performance from internationally celebrated artist French Montana , who thrilled over 1,200 attendees with his chart-topping hits.









Looking ahead, the next Blockchain Life is scheduled to be held on October 28-29, 2025 in Dubai .

Presale tickets and sponsorship applications for the upcoming Blockchain Life are currently available – please visit for more information.

The organizers of Blockchain Life 2024 – Listing and Jets

General Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2024 – Uminers

General Sponsor of the Official AfterParty – Bitmain