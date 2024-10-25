Putin: Russia's Use Of North Korean Forces Is Up To Moscow's Decision, Not Others'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Friday, Russian President Vladimir stated that the choice to deploy North Korean forces in the Ukraine war is solely Russia's decision.

He emphasized that if Ukraine pursues membership, Moscow can take any measures it deems necessary for its security.

U.S. officials reported that North Korea has sent around 3,000 to Russia for possible involvement in Ukraine, a move seen as a significant escalation in the conflict.

Ukrainian military intelligence indicated that the first North Korean troops, trained in Russia, are now stationed in the Kursk region, which has seen recent Ukrainian gains. Their presence could further complicate the situation in this sensitive area.

Putin stated that any decisions regarding the use of North Korean troops are independent choices for Russia. He criticized Western nations for claiming it is Ukraine's responsibility to ensure its own security, urging them to reconsider their approach toward Russia.

In June, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a strategic cooperation agreement that includes mutual defense provisions, committing both nations to respond to attacks on each other with military support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia plans to deploy North Korean soldiers by October 27-28, marking a clear escalation. He cautioned that the involvement of these forces could heighten the risk of a broader conflict.

The potential deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine represents a dangerous shift in the conflict.

