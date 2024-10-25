US Election 2024: From Crazy Quotes To Mcdonald's Punchlines: Walz Delivers Epic Jabs At Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , speaking to reporters after early in Minnesota, expressed concerns about former President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding the military and service members. Walz characterized the last 24 hours as“a bit shaking,” following a report in The Atlantic that highlighted Trump's rhetoric, which he described as indicative of Trump's“descension into madness.”

“Donald made it very clear that this is an election about Donald Trump taking full control of the military to use against his enemies, taking full control of the Department of Justice to prosecute those who disagree with him, taking full control of the media on what is told and what is told to the American public,” Walz stated, emphasizing the implications of Trump's comments.

Referencing remarks made by Trump about Hitler, as reported by his former chief of staff John Kelly, Walz underscored the warnings being issued by those who previously worked with Trump.“The opportunity here and the absolute requirement of Americans is to understand that this rhetoric has not been used in this country, certainly not by a party's presidential nominee, and the opportunity here is to elect Kamala Harris,” he asserted.

| JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

Walz echoed Kelly's sentiments about Trump's understanding of the Constitution, declaring,“Donald Trump doesn't understand the Constitution nor does he respect the rule of law. If there was ever a red line, he has stepped across it.” He concluded his remarks with a call to the American public, urging them to scrutinize Trump's statements:“Go look. Go see what he's saying and watch this descension.”