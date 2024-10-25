Celebrating The 11Th Anniversary Of Women's Entrepreneurship Day November 15, 2024 United Nations Headquarters, NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)

Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 11th anniversary of Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is here, and with it comes a powerful reminder of the strides women entrepreneurs have made globally.This year's Annual International WED Summit will take place at the prestigious Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations Headquarters on Friday, November 15, 2024, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and business titans from around the world.“Our 11th anniversary is a reminder that we're not just marking time; we're making history together,” says Wendy Diamond , Founder of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO ).“It's been a decade of defying expectations, elevating women's voices, and building a movement that uplifts female entrepreneurs across the globe.” Women's Entrepreneurship Day, officially celebrated worldwide on November 19, recognizes the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth and social change.This year's summit will spotlight five unicorn founders, inspirational leaders, and global change-makers. Featured speakers include: Rebecca Carland – Chief Investment Officer, Builders Asset Management (Walton/Walmart Family Office); Anastasia Titarchuk – Chief Investment Officer, New York State Common Retirement Fund; Claude Grunitzky – CEO, The Equity Alliance; Chairman, TRUE Africa; Dr. Marilyn Simons – Founder, Simons Foundation; Wendy Diamond – Founder & CEO, LDP Ventures, WEDO, and Animal Fair Media, Inc.; Reta Jo Lewis – President and Chairwoman, Export–Import Bank of the United States; Tina Nova – Co-Founder, Genoptix Medical Laboratory; former CEO, Decipher Biosciences; Tanis Jorge – Co-Founder, Trulioo and the Cofounders Hub; Dr. Ying Lee – Founder, ATMA Capital; known as the "Warren Buffett of China"; Peter Thomas Roth – CEO/Founder, Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care; Suneera Madhani – Founder & CEO, Worth AI; Founder, Stax Payments; Bina48 – Humanoid AI Robot (Breakthrough Intelligence via Neural Architecture 48).The 2024 WED Summit promises to be a transformative experience, with initiatives designed to uplift underserved communities: WEDO AI Education Program: Launching an initiative to empower 1,000,000 disadvantaged women with AI and tech skills, setting them on a path to entrepreneurship. Microloan Partnerships: In collaboration with Opportunity International, WEDO will fund 1,000 women entrepreneurs with microloans to provide a“hand up” and transform their lives.Defy Ventures Milestone: Celebrating the 84% success rate of Defy Ventures' program for incarcerated women, proving the power of entrepreneurship to rebuild lives. Mentorship for Female Students: Sponsoring disadvantaged female students in an entrepreneurship arts program and bringing them to the UN summit to connect with global leaders and mentors.“Entrepreneurship is not just about starting businesses-it's about creating opportunities,” Diamond adds.“With programs like these, we're equipping women to break barriers and build legacies that impact generations to come.”Our 2024 Partners and SupportersWEDO's global impact is made possible through the support of key partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, the Loreen Arbus Foundation, Paycargo Inc., and Opportunity International.About Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN is a 501(c)(3) grassroots movement committed to the economic empowerment of women worldwide. Celebrated in 144 countries, 65 universities and colleges, and at the United Nations, WEDO mobilizes women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth, influence policy, and uplift communities. WEDO's mission is to empower the 4 billion women and girls worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift the 388 million women living in poverty.“When women thrive financially, families, communities, and nations prosper, creating a global blueprint to alleviate poverty,” Diamond explains. Learn more at .Join the #ChooseWOMEN Campaign on November 29, 2024In celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, WEDO invites everyone to join the #ChooseWOMEN campaign on November 29, 2024. This grassroots social impact movement, observed on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, encourages women and men to pledge their support for women-owned businesses, creating a global wave of empowerment.About Wendy DiamondWendy Diamond is an impact investor, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and founder of LDP Ventures, Animal Fair Media, and the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization. A recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, Diamond was inspired to create WEDO in 2013 after volunteering with the Adelante Foundation in Honduras, which provides microcredit to impoverished women. Recognizing that women perform 66% of the world's work yet earn only 10% of the income while making 85% of consumer purchases and controlling $20 trillion in spending, Diamond launched WEDO to address these inequalities and empower women entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information about Wendy Diamond, visit .To learn more information about Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WEDO), please visit .Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR

+1 516-901-1103

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.