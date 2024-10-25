Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, (NYSE: SMP ), a leading automotive parts and distributor, is scheduled to report its for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, before the opening of the stock market.

Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at

and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2024

Earnings Webcast link.

Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international).

Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.

For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.

The playback number is 800-374-0328 (domestic) or 402-220-0663 (international).

