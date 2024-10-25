Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Date
10/25/2024 3:45:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP ), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, before the opening of the stock market.
conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at
and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2024
Earnings Webcast link.
Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international).
Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.
For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.
The playback number is 800-374-0328 (domestic) or 402-220-0663 (international).
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25102024003732001241ID1108819143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.