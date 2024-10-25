The Seventh Edition Of The El Gouna Film Festival Opens With A Spectacular Ceremony, Showcasing Arab Cinema On The Globa...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The highly anticipated seventh edition of the El Gouna Festival launched yesterday, celebrating a diverse array of voices from the world of cinema. As one of the premier cinematic events in the Middle East, the festival, running till November 1st, aims to foster cross-cultural connections and deepen the international appreciation of Arab film.

The red carpet dazzled with international talent, including Kevin Dias, recognized for his role in the popular series Emily in Paris, Swedish Alicia Agneson, famed for her performance in the acclaimed historical drama Vikings and Italian actress Antonella Salvucci is known for her roles in various Italian films and television series.

The evening opened with a heartfelt screening of the short film "The Origin of the Story" and a tribute to cinematic greats. Renowned director Inas El Degheidy led a commemorative segment honoring those the industry has recently lost, followed by a moving video tribute for celebrated actor Mahmoud Hamida, who received the "Creative Achievement Award" for his impactful contributions to Arab cinema.

Engineer Naguib Sawiris, highlighted cinema's power as a tool for social change, adding,“Through the El Gouna Festival, we open doors for creativity and strengthen cultural dialogue across borders.” Executive Director Amr Mansy echoed this sentiment, pointing to El Gouna's growing platform for storytelling that explores humanitarian issues, including global environmental and social topics.

Despite challenges facing the festival industry in Egypt, Artistic Director Marianne Khoury praised the dedication that brought this edition to life, with a balanced program of 83 films from 48 countries. Impressively, 43% of the selected feature-length documentaries and fiction films are directed by women, and 33% are debut or second-time projects, reflecting the festival's commitment to fostering new voices and championing diverse perspectives.

El Gouna Festival continues to build partnerships across the industry, proudly collaborating with Orascom Development and brands like Cairo Design District, BMW, and Orange, among others. Notably, the event enjoys support from Egypt's Ministry of Culture and the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, as well as cultural brands such as Ticket Egypt and Impact BBDO, further strengthening the festival's presence on the global cultural stage.

