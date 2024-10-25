MSCI Welcomes Richard Mattison As New Leader For ESG And Climate Business

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MSCI (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global community, has appointed Dr. Richard Mattison as Head of ESG and Climate, effective October 29.

In this role, Mattison will lead the firm's ESG and Climate product development and business strategy. He will work closely with leaders across MSCI, including Chairman and CEO Henry Fernandez and President Baer Pettit, to drive innovation and scale throughout the ESG and Climate product franchise and build integrated solutions that empower investors to remain at the forefront of sustainable investing. Mattison is based in London and will report to Alvise Munari, Chief Product Officer.

Mattison has over 20 years of experience in sustainable finance and previously served as President of S&P Global's sustainability unit. Mattison was also Chief Executive Officer of Trucost Plc, a company that pioneered climate analytics, which was sold to S&P Global in 2016. Throughout the course of his career, he has advised various financial institutions, companies and governments on how to integrate sustainability and climate change analysis into their decision making. Mattison was a member of the EU's High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance and a member of the People's Bank of China's Green Finance Taskforce, both of which were instrumental in guiding policy in those jurisdictions. He is currently a Senior Advisor to the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

“I am delighted to join MSCI at such a critical inflection point,” said Dr. Richard Mattison. “Sustainability and climate change issues are reshaping the global investment landscape. MSCI is a leader in delivering high quality data and ratings, advanced analytics and client-led solutions to the world's largest asset managers, asset owners and banks. I am looking forward to leading the next generation of innovation to deliver enhanced solutions and insights to clients.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to MSCI as the leader of our ESG and Climate business,” said Alvise Munari. “Richard's experience in sustainable finance, coupled with his proven track record in delivering innovative solutions, uniquely positions him to deliver on our commitment to helping investors meet their sustainability and climate goals. His leadership will not only drive our initiatives forward but also inspire new strategies that align with the evolving sustainable investment landscape.”

