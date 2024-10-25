DPIIT Partners With Hclsoftware For Manufacturing Start-Up Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 25 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware today at Vanijya Bhawan, marking a significant advancement in India's start-up landscape.

This collaboration, part of DPIIT's Manufacturing Incubation Initiative, represents the latest addition to over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed under the Start-up India initiative.

The partnership introduces the HCL SYNC program, offering manufacturing start-ups unprecedented access to global markets.

This program enables Indian innovators to showcase their products and services to an international audience, reinforcing India's position as an emerging manufacturing hub.

Central to this initiative are three core objectives including, developing indigenous intellectual property through start-up innovation, enhancing product quality to meet global standards, and establishing a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem.

The partnership aims to create an interconnected network of start-ups and suppliers capable of supporting the entire manufacturing value chain.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasised the partnership's strategic importance in building a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.

"HCLSoftware's expertise and commitment to start-up support perfectly align with DPIIT's vision," Singh stated.

He further highlighted how this collaboration would advance the 'Make in India' initiative, strengthening Indian businesses' global presence.

Dr. Sumeet K. Jarangal, Director, Start-up India, outlined the initiative's focus on empowering start-ups through digital technologies and market access.

He detailed HCLSoftware's comprehensive support framework, which will guide start-ups through all developmental phases, from initial design to marketing strategies, utilising advanced digital manufacturing solutions.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware described the partnership as a watershed moment in India's manufacturing evolution.

Kumar pledged the company's full resource commitment to nurturing innovation and driving economic growth, supporting India's ambition to become a global manufacturing leader.

(KNN Bureau)