India's Wind Energy Sector Surges With 72% Growth In Q3 2024: Mercom

New Delhi, Oct 25 (KNN) India witnessed a substantial expansion in its wind sector during the third quarter of 2024, with new installations reaching 706.5 megawatts (MW), marking a 72 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a recent report by Mercom India Research.

The growth was primarily driven by increased demand from state distribution companies seeking to meet their purchase obligations (RPO).

Despite the year-over-year gains, the sector experienced an 8 per cent decline from the previous quarter's 769.9 MW, attributed to several challenges including grid connectivity delays, transmission infrastructure limitations, and land acquisition hurdles.

The sequential decrease highlights the ongoing infrastructure challenges facing India's renewable energy sector.

Gujarat maintained its leadership position in the quarter's capacity additions, contributing 356.5 MW to the total.

Tamil Nadu followed with 253.2 MW, while Karnataka and Maharashtra added 94.8 MW and 2.1 MW, respectively.

Notable projects included JSW Energy's commissioning of a 300 MW interstate transmission system-connected wind power project and Adani Green Energy's launch of a 250 MW facility in Khavda, Gujarat.

The country's cumulative wind energy capacity reached 47.3 GW by September 2024, with Gujarat leading at 12.2 GW, followed by Tamil Nadu with 11 GW and Karnataka with 6.6 GW.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan each maintained 5.2 GW of capacity, while Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recorded 4.1 GW and 2.8 GW, respectively.

The Tamil Nadu government introduced the Repowering, Refurbishment & Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects Policy 2024 in September, aiming to enhance wind energy production efficiency and optimise resource utilisation across the state.

