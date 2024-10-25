HIF Global And Antarctica21 Promote Sustainable Tourism With E-Fuels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIF-A21 agreement ́s ceremony in Punta Arenas with local authorities and company executives

The "Magellan Explorer" ship from A21 being fueled with HIF Global ́s e-Fuels in Punta Arenas

Tourists in southern Chile to in Zodiac boats with sustainable e-Gasoline on their Antarctic trips

- Victor Turpaud, HIF Latam CEOPUNTA ARENAS, CHILE, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HIF Global, the world's leading e-Fuels company, and Antarctica21, the pioneer of Antarctic air-cruise, announced a collaboration to promote sustainable tourism in the Magallanes Region and Antarctica by using e-Fuels for marine transport and aviation.Ten Zodiac boats that transport tourists from the“Magellan Explorer” cruise ship in Antarctica will utilize e-Gasoline produced at the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Punta Arenas, Chile this year.Antarctica21 is also evaluating Synthetic Marine Diesel (e-MGO) to power the cruise ship's main engines and synthetic jet fuel (e-SAF) for its air operations.The HIF Global – Antarctica21 collaboration provides for the first use of sustainable gasoline in Antarctic tourism and forms an alliance to evaluate e-Fuels for this industry. The agreement was executed in a ceremony at Muelle Prat, Punta Arenas in the presence of various authorities and representatives of both companies.Victor Turpaud, CEO of HIF Latam said,“HIF Global's collaboration with Antarctica21 is one example of our commitment to sustainability for Magallanes and our planet. e-Fuels are making a difference today for regional tourism, adding a green badge to the epic trips to the White Continent.”Antarctica21's President, Jaime Vasquez, stated:“We are delighted to be at the forefront of the quest for alternative energy solutions. The strategic partnership between Antarctica21 and HIF aligns with our ongoing sustainability initiatives, which encompass energy-efficient practices and a comprehensive carbon offsetting and certification program. By integrating e-Fuel into our operations, we are paving the way toward a more sustainable future for Antarctic tourism, while helping drive innovation in marine fuel alternatives.”The HIF Haru Oni facility, inaugurated in December 2022, produces e-Fuels from green hydrogen and recycled CO2, harnessing wind energy from Magellanic winds. These fuels are sustainable and can be used in any transportation without the need to modify engines or current infrastructure.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leader in the production of e-Fuels, developing projects around the world to convert renewable energy into carbon-neutral e-Fuels that can be used in today's engines. HIF Haru Oni is its first operating facility, located in southern Chile, and the company is developing commercial-scale facilities in the United States, Uruguay, Australia and Chile. For more information, visit /About Antarctica21Antarctica21 is the leading operator of air-cruise expeditions to Antarctica, founded in 2003 by adventurers looking for a better way to travel to this continent. Based in Punta Arenas, Chile, the company operates fly-cruise expeditions on boutique vessels with a maximum of 76 passengers, offering an exclusive and flexible experience. Antarctica21 has been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the“Best Chilean Companies” according to Deloitte's ranking and has been a CarbonNeutral® certified company since 2019, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit

