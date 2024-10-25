PSD Warns Of Dust Storms On Desert Roadways In East, South Of Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate's External Patrols Department issued a warning about dust storms that could impact the Kingdom's south and east desert roadways."These storms vary in time and location, but they are active after the Al-Zamila security station towards the south of the Kingdom and the Al-Abyad area on the desert road and the Baghdad International Road in the eastern regions," the patrol operations officer told Amman FM.He emphasized that there is no obstruction to driving and that vision is clear up to 300 meters.He emphasized the importance of taking the appropriate safety measures for respiratory sufferers as well as for drivers on roads with high levels of dust.