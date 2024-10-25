Keybank's Key4women Honors Local Entrepreneur Theresa Slater At Annual Forum In Syracuse, NY

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank 's Key4Women Central New York Chapter held its annual breakfast forum on Wednesday October 9th at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse. Theresa Slater, President and CEO of Empire Interpreting Service , was the keynote speaker. Empire is a language serving domestic and international clients. It provides services both on site and in virtual settings for customers in need of Sign Language and/or Spoken Language services. At the forum, Slater shared insight into how she grew the business from her home office in 2003 to a multi-location, multi-faceted language service provider.

Slater was also honored by Key as its 2024 Key4Women Achieve Award Winner. The award honors and recognizes the accomplishments of women business leaders and their contributions to the Central New York Community. It is open to clients of KeyBank and is given annually to a female leader in the region who has achieved a high level of success in her profession, is a community leader, and is a supporter of other women in Central New York. In addition to the award, KeyBank also made a $2,500 donation in Slater's honor to the WISE Women's Business Center which supports women entrepreneurs as they dream, launch, and grow their businesses in Central New York.

Key4Women is an avenue of growth and advice for many women business owners and leaders. As a relationship-based bank, Key partners in helping our clients use every tool possible, providing them with access to capital while knowing exactly what best fits their business and financial goals. Learn more and sign up by going to key/women.



Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive Learn more about how KeyBank can help small businesses