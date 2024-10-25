COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING SET TO SOAR AGAIN AT RED BULL FLUGTAG 2024 IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the wake of two historic hurricanes, the flying craft will be constructed entirely of debris hauled from Helene and Milton

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , the award-winning franchise leader in moving and junk removal, is thrilled to announce it has been officially selected to take flight at the 2024 Red Bull Flugtag event, set to take place in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Red Bull received more than 1,000 applicants, and College HUNKS was selected among just a few teams to participate. Building on the momentum of its crowd-favorite performance over a decade ago at the 2011 Flugtag, the College HUNKS team is back with even bigger ambitions, a bolder flying machine, and an even stronger commitment to the community as Tampa continues to recover from two unprecedented hurricanes impacting the region.Team College HUNKS was pivotal in hurricane relief efforts across Tampa Bay and hauled over 500 truckloads of debris. This is why the“HUNK of Flyin' Junk” is a zero-emission, space-junk-hauling rocket truck made entirely from hurricane debris. The machine, piloted by the team's mascot, CJ the College Junk Hunk, as well as Co-Founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, aims to soar above the crowd while showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability, creativity, and community impact.“As a homegrown success story in Tampa, we're incredibly excited to return to Red Bull Flugtag,” said Omar Soliman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS and veteran of the 2011 Flugtag event.“Our mission to 'Move the World' is more than a tagline-it's the driving force behind everything we do, and much more relevant at this time. This year is even more important as our community recovers from Helene and Milton-we want to inspire the audience with resilience and dauntlessness-- we're flying even higher and farther, and we can't wait to entertain our community with our performance and sustainable flying machine made from the storm debris.”The“College HUNKS Flying Junk” team has evolved significantly since their 2011 appearance, when they captivated the audience with their high energy and teamwork. This time around, the new flying machine is designed to represent their future vision of one-day hauling intergalactic space junk, blending innovation and fun. The team's theme aligns with the brand's long-term goals and commitment to protecting the environment, while also weaving in the role they played in storm cleanup.Supporting Causes That MatterIn addition to entertaining the Tampa audience, the College HUNKS team will once again use its Flugtag performance to support U.S. Hunger, a nonprofit organization it has partnered with to donate over 5 million meals to communities in need. Through their participation, they hope to raise awareness for childhood hunger and food insecurity while also spotlighting the company's efforts to provide free moves for domestic violence survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.Team RosterThe flight crew is made up of the most energetic and creative leaders from College HUNKS, including:Roman“Cool Runnings” Cowan – Team President, UT AlumOmar“Junkman” Soliman – Co-Founder, Reality TV Star and Flugtag veteranNick“Free Dive” Friedman – Co-Founder and movie producer/actorCJ“The College Junk” Hunk – The lovable mascot and pilot of the rocket truckThe team is poised to make a splash, combining leadership, creativity, and a shared love of daring challenges. College HUNKS Flying Junk promises to deliver a flight that embodies the company's core values of Building Leaders and Moving the World while leaving a lasting impact on the Tampa community.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .IMAGES: HERE

