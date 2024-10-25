Traction Control System Market On The Rise: Enhanced Safety Demand Drives Growth Forecast, (2018 - 2025) Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Traction Control System Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global traction control system market accounted size for $27.59 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $44.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Traction control system is a method used in to stop the drive wheels from spinning. The drive wheels are the wheels that are powered by the motor. Traction control serves two main purposeshelp the driver to not lose control and reduce unnecessary tire wear. The system is designed to control the wheel slip rate by adjusting the motor torque directly and through reasonable correction to the target wheel speed.The rise in demand for safety features, rapid technological advancements, and increasing global safety protocols for vehicle safety are the major drivers of the global traction control system market. However, expensive integration of technology and high maintenance cost along with high safety standard ratings hamper the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in the untapped market of developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global traction control system market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, component, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into mechanical linkage and electric linkage. The mechanical linkage segment held the largest share , contributing about two-thirds of the total market share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsElectrical linkage segment to be dominant through 2025Among types, the mechanical linkage segment accounted for the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage would grab the largest share through 2025 and grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. To meet the upcoming emission regulations/norms, the automobile manufacturers are reducing the overall weight of the vehicles by replacing the mechanical linkages of systems by electrical components. Therefore, the electronic linkage accounts to have the major share during the forecast period.ICE vehicles segment to be through 2025Based on vehicle type, the ICE (passenger cars & commercial vehicles) vehicles segment was the largest in 2017, capturing around 97% of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. With increase in purchasing power of consumers, infrastructure development, and ease of finance, there has been a higher demand for passengers and LCV in developed and developing countries. However, the electric vehicles [battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)] segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the high-end functions and extended range offered by the vehicles.Asia-Pacific to be dominant through 2025Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2017, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. The government support for automotive industry, upcoming emission regulations, rapid industrialization, increase in demand for electric vehicles, and focus on developing newer products in the region. However, the market in LAMEA would achieve the fastest growth of 13.1% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key players of the industryContinental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), ZF TRW (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ADVICS Co., Ltd (Japan), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.).About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

