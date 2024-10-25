Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2024 Results

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $107,000 or 2.3% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $288,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, while interest expense only increased by $181,000. Non-interest income remained relatively consistent at $550,000. Operating expenses increased by $255,000 or 7.8% mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $574.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $587.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 0.7% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $18.3 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $6.9 million or 1.7%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.21%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Our new banking office in Grand Rapids was opened earlier this year and we are excited to offer our full banking services to the Grand Rapids community.

