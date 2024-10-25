U.S. Government And ICLEI Launch The U.S. - South Asia Mayoral Platform On Sustainable Cities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25 October 2024: At this week's South Asia Clean Forum in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the United States Government, in collaboration with ICLEI - Local for Sustainability, officially launched the U.S.-South Asia Mayoral on Sustainable Cities. This new initiative connects city mayors and leadership from the U.S. and South Asia to accelerate knowledge exchange, foster sustainable urban development, and lead the clean energy transition from the grassroots level.

Established by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with ICLEI, the U.S.-South Asia Mayoral Platform is the first of its kind. It enables mayors to share best practices, build partnerships, and collaborate on advancing clean energy solutions in urban areas. Cities in both the U.S. and South Asia are vital players in addressing climate challenges, and the platform aims to catalyse change through local leadership. Eighteen cities have joined the platform, with more expected to participate in future collaborations.



U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, a former mayor, emphasized:“The United States is proud to support this new platform as part of our commitment to advancing global climate action and sustainable urban development. By empowering mayors to lead clean energy transitions at the local level, we are taking meaningful steps forward for our planet. This platform will not only help tackle climate challenges but also drive economic growth, innovation, and resilience in cities across South Asia and the United States. This platform will strengthen the ties between our nations as we work together to build a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and equitable future for all.”



Rajasthan's Minister of Energy, Shri Heeralal Nagar, celebrated the launch by saying,“Rajasthan is proud to host this significant event and showcase its leadership in solar and renewable energy. I invite global leaders to learn from our achievements and join us in building a sustainable future.”

Mr. Emani Kumar, Executive Director of ICLEI South Asia, emphasized,“The U.S.-South Asia Mayoral Platform is a powerful example of the collaborative action needed to drive clean energy transitions. Through USAID's support via the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), this platform will enable city leaders to advance sustainable development and build climate-resilient urban infrastructure.”



The platform's primary goals are to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration on building resilient and green urban infrastructure, strengthen city-to-city partnerships to tackle urban challenges such as waste management, public transportation, air quality, and climate impacts, and to catalyse the adoption of clean energy solutions, including renewable energy deployment and climate-sensitive urban planning across participating cities.



During the event, city leaders participated in discussions on topics including community-scale renewable energy deployment, electric mobility, and innovative financing for climate action. A key highlight was the visit to Mahindra World City in Jaipur, where mayors observed successful sustainability initiatives and explored opportunities for replicating these models in their own cities.



The event concluded with high-level meetings in New Delhi with institutions such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). The meetings focused on expanding cooperation to address urban sustainability challenges and further the region's clean energy goals. Through these efforts, the platform will contribute to achieving local, national, and global climate and development objectives by aligning city-level action with broader climate resilience and sustainability targets.



About USAID: USAID is the world's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID's work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity, demonstrates American generosity, and promotes a path to recipient self-reliance and resilience. The United States and India are partnering to advance and achieve shared global development priorities. Given India's dynamic economy and growth, its leadership in innovation, and its diverse set of private and public sector stakeholders, USAID is working with the Government of India, the private sector, and civil society to facilitate and test innovative development solutions that can be scaled and replicated in India, as well as globally.



About USAID SAREP: The South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) is a USAID program aimed at improving access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It supports regional energy security, strengthens systems, and helps align national priorities with sustainable development goals.



About ICLEI South Asia: ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability is a global network of cities committed to building a sustainable future. ICLEI South Asia works to promote sustainability at the local level, focusing on clean energy, climate resilience, and sustainable urban development.

