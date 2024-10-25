63% Of Children Show Support For Their Polyamorous Parent, New Survey Finds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new surveys by 3Fun , the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners to meet like-minded people, reveal that societal perceptions of polyamory often do not reflect the lived experiences of polyamorous parents. The surveys, which gathered insights from 1,286 3Fun users who are parents, highlight how these polyamorous individuals navigate family dynamics, manage discussions with their children, and face societal judgment.

Key Survey Findings:



73%

of respondents have not yet shared their polyamorous relationship status with their children, highlighting a cautious approach in a society that often judges non-monogamous relationships

63%

of those who have shared their polyamorous relationships with their children reported that their kids were supportive, which reflects that the stigmas about polyamory do not align with how children react to their parents having multiple partners

Most parents observed no significant changes in their children's behavior after learning about their

polyamorous relationships

19%

of respondents observed a positive shift in their children's behavior, 14% noticed a rise in curiosity and engagement, and 35% reported that their children became more understanding and supportive over time. These findings suggest transparency and ongoing dialogue within polyamorous families can foster deeper connections and mutual understanding, ultimately creating stronger family bonds

When initiating a conversation with their children about

polyamory, about 28% of parents opted for a planned discussion, while nearly 57% waited for their children to bring up the topic naturally

16%

of children asked their parents about the roles of different partners in these discussions, but nearly 60% had no immediate questions, suggesting that children may not view polyamory as an unusual family dynamic

Nearly

20% of respondents reported experiencing judgment or discrimination for being polyamorous, particularly from other parents in school or activity settings. Despite this prejudice,

64% share caregiving responsibilities among multiple partners, showcasing the collaborative approach that is common within these relationships.

"Our latest surveys offer a deeper look into how parents in polyamorous relationships manage family life while staying true to their relationships and identity," stated Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. "Despite the ongoing stigma, it's heartening to see so many parents creating loving, balanced homes that prioritize open communication."

Gigi Engle, certified sex and relationship psychotherapist and resident intimacy expert at 3Fun, added, "We're witnessing a shift in how parents in polyamorous relationships are reshaping the definition of family. It's inspiring to see how many successfully navigate their relationships and parenting responsibilities while promoting respect and transparency in each of their relationships."

By providing a safe and inclusive platform, 3Fun empowers polyamorous parents to confidently explore and navigate their relationships. The app connects users with like-minded individuals, fostering a supportive community where parents can embrace their identity without judgment.

About 3Fun:

3Fun, with over 10 million downloads and 3 million verified active users worldwide, is the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners to meet like-minded people. 3Fun's safe and inclusive app allows users to freely enter into ethical open relationships or polyamory lifestyles and fosters a non-judgmental environment for individuals to explore their desires. Learn more about 3Fun here: .



Media Contact:

Britni Ackrivo

[email protected]

484-504-9920

SOURCE 3Fun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED