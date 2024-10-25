JD Vance Vs Tim Walz: From Insignificance To Power 5 Key Points On The Evolving Role Of US Vice President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: In less than two weeks, the United States of America will get its 47th President, ending the neck-and-neck battle between nominee Donald and candidate Kamala Harris.

Along with the President, the US will also get its 50th Vice President. Either Republican leader and Trump's running mate JD Vanc e or Democrat Tim Walz will take over the office of US Vice President currently held by Kamala Harris.

| 'Lock him up' or 'Lock him out'? Biden's statement about Trump raises eyebrows

On January 20, 2021, Harris was sworn in as US Vice President – the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected to this position.

The US Vice President 's post has traditionally been relatively insignificant. In some cases, it was confined toattending funerals on behalf of the president or assisting them with moral support.

The first vice president of the United States , John Adams called it the most insignificant office.“My country has in its wisdom contrived for me the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived,” Adams wrote ina letter to his wife, Abigail, in response to the limited constitutional responsibilities of the vice president.

Adams later became the second President of the United States (1797-1801)

Similarly, Hannibal Hamlin – President Abraham Lincoln 's Vice President – referred to himself as the 'most unimportant' man in Washington. President Franklin Roosevelt 's Vice President John Nance Garner, once famously said the job wasn't worth“a warm bucket of spit.“

Qualifications

The vice presidency in the 19th century rarely led to the Presidentship. Of the 21 persons who held the Vice President's office from 1805 to 1899, only Martin Van Buren was subsequently elected president, according to theWhite House website. Four others succeeded to the presidency when the incumbent died, none of whom later won theelection.