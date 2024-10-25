Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Meets With Participants Of 6Th National Forum Of Azerbaijani Children
The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, met with a group of children who will
participate in the 6th National Forum of Azerbaijani Children,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Commissioner shared information about
her efforts to protect children's rights. She highlighted ongoing
initiatives in collaboration with relevant state institutions,
civil society organizations, and international organizations in the
field of children's rights.
Sabina Aliyeva noted that each year, the Ombudsman's office
declares a“Children's Rights Month” from October 20 to November
20, coinciding with the anniversary of the adoption of the
Convention on the Rights of the Child. She emphasized that this
meeting with forum participants is a meaningful part of the month.
Aliyeva also underscored the importance of children's active
participation in events held as part of the month.
During the meeting, the Ombudsman listened to the participants'
views on the protection of children's rights, answered their
questions, and provided advice on matters that interested them.
