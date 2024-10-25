PM Modi-Olaf Scholz Meet: India Praises Germany's Skilled Labour Strategies, PM Says 'Future Is Bright...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi applauded the strengthening ties between India and Germany on Friday as he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi cited collaborations between the two countries as evidence of their deepening friendship.

Speaking at the 18th Asia-Pacific of German Business 2024, PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI, "The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction. The Mutual Legal, Assistant Treaty concluded today will strengthen our joint efforts to deal with terrorism and separatist elements...The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both of us. India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace."

PM Modi also praised the Germany's Skilled Labour Strategies for India. He said, "...India's youth power is contributing to Germany's prosperity and growth. We welcome Germany's Skilled Labour Strategies for India... In our (India and Germany) partnership, there is clarity and its future is bright..."

On Russia-Ukraine conflict:

PM Modi also spoke on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and stated that India believes problems cannot be solved by war.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both of us. India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace," PM Modi said.

Speaking on India's take on Russia-Ukraine conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "Especially in times like these, it is of the utmost importance that India is an anchor of stability in South Asia. The international rules-based order has come under massive pressure as a consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine affects Germany and India in many ways. No one can cleanse his or her eyes to the conflict and the impact it has on us. Therefore, I approve that India supports a lasting and just peace, and I am pleased about your readiness to make use of the reliable relations that you have developed with all parties to contribute to a political solution to the conflict...We have by all means to avoid a further escalation of the violence in the Middle East.."

"We need to see a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and a political process that leads to a two-state solution...In the Indo-Pacific, the Federal Armed Forces are also present and underlines that there too, we stand up for respect for rules-based international order. The freedom of maritime trades must be respected everywhere...," he added.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Germany's decision to increase visas for skilled Indian will boost its growth.

"Germany has decided to increase the number of visas given to skilled Indians every year from 20 thousand to 90 thousand. I am confident that this will give a new impetus to Germany's growth," he said.

"Our mutual trade has reached a level of more than 30 billion dollars. Today, on one hand, hundreds of German companies are in India, while Indian companies are also rapidly increasing their presence in Germany. Today, India is becoming the biggest centre of diversification and de-risking. India is also becoming a hub of global trade and manufacturing. In such a situation, this is the most appropriate time for you to Make in India, Make for the World," PM Modi said.

