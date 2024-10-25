Delhi Excise Policy Case: From Arvind Kejriwal To K Kavitha Now, All Accused Out On Bail. Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Excise Policy Case: The Supreme Court on October 25 granted bail to Amandeep Singh Dhall, businessman and director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, in the case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

With the latest order, all the accused in the liquor policy case, in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and BRS leader K Kavitha, are also accused – have got bail from the court.

| All you need to know about BJP's TOTO smart toilet charge against Kejriwal

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order in Dhall case. Dhall, who was arrested in March 2023 , had challengeed the Delhi High Court's judgment (June 2024) in which a single judge dismissed his plea for regular bail in the case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dhall was earlier granted bail in the money laundering case related to the liquor policy.

The SC bench noted during the hearing on Friday that there are about 300 witnesses who the CBI proposes to examine and the trial was therefore not likely to be concluded soon, according to legal news website, Live Law. Also, the petitioner has been under custody for nearly 1.5 years, the court observed. Hence, the bench opined that his further detention would not serve any purpose.

The Delhi Excise Policy case involves allegations of corruption and irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy by the then Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government . However, the policy encountered vehement opposition and allegations of procedural irregularities. The policy was scrapped in August 2022.