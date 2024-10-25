Energy Trading In Brazil: A Landscape Dominated By 20 Key Players

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's energy market, a select group of companies holds significant sway. Recent data from Thunders consultancy, based on information from the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), reveals an interesting trend.



From July 2023 to July 2024, the top 20 energy traders handled over half of the free market's total energy volume. Leading the pack are three major players.



Raízen Power traded an impressive 3,748.2 average megawatts (MWm). Auren followed closely with 3,617.6 MWm. BTG Pactual rounded out the top three, trading 3,531.3 MWm.



These figures highlight the current concentration in the market. Despite this concentration, experts predict a shift on the horizon. The market is likely to see more diversity in the short term as new traders enter the scene.



However, over time, industry watchers expect a wave of mergers and acquisitions to reshape the landscape once again. Brazil's free energy market has undergone significant changes in recent years.







It has gradually opened up to more consumers, allowing them greater choice in their energy providers. This expansion has brought new life to the trading environment.



As of July 2024, the CCEE reported 239 active traders selling over 10 MW per month. This number has more than doubled since 2017 when there were fewer than 100 active trading companies.

Growth in Brazil's Retail Energy Market

The market welcomed five new players in July alone: AES Tietê Integra, Luz Varejista, Galaxy Energy, Nexa Energy , and Aeris Com. The recent market opening has created new opportunities, especially in the retail sector.



As of July 2024, there were 124 retail-focused agents registered with the CCEE. Of these, 109 were actively trading. This retail market is still young, having only truly begun with the latest round of market liberalization.



Among retail traders, some names stand out. EDP Smart led the pack with an average trading volume of 83.2 MWm over the past year.



Matrix followed with 56.27 MWm, while AES Tietê Integra traded 43.2 MWm. These figures show the growing importance of the retail segment in Brazil's energy market.



The market's expansion has caught the attention of industry leaders. Diogo Baraban, EDP's commercial director for South America, noted the surprising level of interest from businesses.



He pointed out that the high-voltage segment alone could add about 100,000 potential consumer units to the market. As Brazil's energy market continues to evolve, it presents both challenges and opportunities.



While a small group currently dominates trading, the landscape is ripe for change. New players, especially in the retail sector, are poised to shake up the status quo in the coming years.

