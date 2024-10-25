Cflo's Cutting-Edge Silica Sand Processing Solutions Receive Recognition At Dubai's Glass Industry Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 October 2024: CFlo marked a successful presence at the Global Glass Show (GGS) held at Dubai on 11th-12th September 2024. The event, which is a premier for leaders and innovators in the glass sector, saw us showcasing our state-of-the-art modular silica sand classification and beneficiation system.

We attracted a significant number of visitors to our booth, demonstrating the capabilities of the Micrograder plant. Designed to provide beneficiated silica sand and accrue significant value for glass manufacturers, it received enthusiastic support from attendees, particularly for its eco-friendly and high-efficiency features. By minimizing impurities and maximizing yield, CFlo's technology offers substantial value to those in flat glass, container glass, specialty glass and photovoltaic (solar) glass production.



Reflecting on the success of CFlo's participation, Enda Ivanoff, Cofounder and Global Sales Director, said: "We are thrilled with the response we received at the Global Glass Show. Our advanced silica sand processing technology ensures the production of low iron silica sand minus impurities and oversize, calibrated to industry-ready gradations. Displaying this high efficiency solution to an informed audience has been a clear win."



The event highlighted our commitment to offering sustainable, cost-effective and efficient solutions to revolutionize the glass manufacturing industry by targeting key markets that stand to benefit most from our advanced silica sand beneficiation technology.



We heartily thank the organizers and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders and further enhance glass manufacturing processes through our innovative solutions.



