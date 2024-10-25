BPCL Launches Fuelling Ka Maha Utsav Over 25 Crores In Exciting Prizes To Be Won

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bharat Corporation Limited (BPCL), one of India's largest oil and companies, is excited to announce the launch of its "Fuelling Ka Maha Utsav" rewards campaign, offering customers the chance to win prizes worth over ?25 crores.

This exciting new initiative, one of the largest reward programs ever seen in India's fuel industry, aims to thank BPCL's loyal customers by offering incredible prizes for everyday fuel purchases.

The Fuelling Ka Maha Utsav comes with a wide variety of grand prizes, including the Mahindra Thar SUV, Maruti S-Presso cars, Hero bikes, and a host of other valuable rewards. By simply refuelling their vehicles, customers stand a chance to win from a pool of over 1 lakh prizes, making this a truly unmissable opportunity.

Prizes and Rewards:

Grand Prizes:

1 Mahindra Thar SUV

4 Maruti S-Presso cars

72 Hero Bikes

Other Prizes Include:

300 mobile phones

Electric kettles, vegetable choppers, and rice cookers

Smartwatches

Backpacks and duffle bags

3,600 BPCL fuel e-vouchers

Millions of e-coupons for various categories

With a variety of prizes ranging from practical everyday items to exciting, big-ticket rewards, regular customers at BPCL fuel stations have a great chance of winning something valuable.

How to Participate:

Participating in the "Fuelling Ka Maha Utsav" campaign is easy. Here's how customers can enter and increase their chances of winning:

Fuel Purchase:

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, customers need to purchase a minimum of ?200 worth of fuel.

For four-wheelers, a minimum purchase of ?1,000 is required.

Scan & Upload:

After refueling, customers need to scan the QR code displayed at BPCL petrol pumps.

Fill in the required details and upload the fuel bill to complete the entry.

Alternative SMS Option:

Customers can also participate via SMS by sending“BPCL (space) Retail Outlet Code (space) Bill Number” to 9090055535.

Once the details are submitted through either method, participants will receive a confirmation SMS, indicating their successful entry into the campaign.

Campaign Duration and Additional Information:

The "Fuelling Ka Maha Utsav" campaign is live now, and will continue for a limited period. To get more details and participate, customers can download the BPCL app or visit the official website: BPCL Contest Corner.



