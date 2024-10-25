Ukraine Accumulates Sufficient Fuel Reserves For Winter Ministry Of Energy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian specialists have accumulated enough and lubricants ahead of the heating season.

This is according to Deputy of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Currently, reserves are formed at a sufficient level, which helps balance the energy system," Kolisnyk stated.

He also noted that autonomous power generation is actively being installed at such facilities as and hospitals. Additionally, a significant number of gasoline, diesel, and gas-powered generators have been imported into Ukraine.

on's

"For all these consumer groups, a sufficient level of reserves has been established to ensure stable prices and a reliable heating season throughout winter," Kolisnyk added.

It was also reported that Naftogaz Trading, which supplies gas to heating utilities, government institutions, and religious organizations, has signed contracts with over 6,000 consumers for gas supply during the heating season.