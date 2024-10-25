Azerbaijan Air Force Conducts Training Flights For Helicopter Units
Training flights have been successfully carried out with
helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force,
Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.
According to the 2024 training plan, flight crews first received
a briefing and underwent checks on their theoretical knowledge
concerning training flight conditions and safety procedures.
Following this, pilots conducted a thorough inspection of the
helicopters before initiating their exercises.
During the flights, pilots practiced a variety of maneuvers from
the base airfields, following designated routes. Their tasks
included takeoffs and landings, aerial reconnaissance, identifying
air and ground targets, establishing communications with command
units, and other essential operations.
The Ministry highlighted that the pilots displayed high
professionalism, enhancing their combat readiness and practical
skills through these exercises.
