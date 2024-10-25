State Of Kuwait Re-Affirms Full Support For War-Stricken Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday re-affirmed its support for Lebanon with respect of the measures Beirut may take to preserve the country's security and stability and full restoration of state institutions.

The renewed Kuwaiti stand was expressed by the Assistant Foreign for International Organizations Affairs, the Minister Plenipotentiary, Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah, during the international for supporting the Lebanese people and the country's sovereignty, hosted by the French capital.

Al-Jarallah, in his address, regretted the genocides executed by the Israeli occupation on the unarmed civilians in Lebanon and occupied Palestine, explicitly breaching all basic principles of the international law and the international humanitarian law as well as the relevant resolutions that had been issued by the United Nations Security Council.

He expressed the State of Kuwait's utter condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' attacks on the UN peacekeepers, disregarding the international law and the relevant UNSG resolutions namely Resolution 1701, stressing on the necessity of preserving security and safety of the UN personnel and respecting sanctity of the mission's facilities.

Moreover in this regard, the assistant foreign minister emphasized the necessity that serious action be taken to foil the culprits' bids for impunity and escaping accountability.

Al-Jarallah renewed the State of Kuwait's demand for an immediate cease-fire, halt of all military operations, securing international protection for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, routes for delivering urgent aid in all the besieged regions and locations.

The State of Kuwait, he has continued, has always warned of the consequences resulting from the international community's abstention from deterring these violations that counter the international laws and charters.

He also indicated that the brutal practices in Gaza are being replayed in Lebanon "under the watchful eyes of the international community that has failed to shoulder its political, legal and moral responsibilities" in this respect.

The Kuwaiti assistant foreign minister has rebuffed the occupation-based authority's claims that its acts in Lebanon are in self defense, affirming that Tel Aviv is seeking to create chias and instability, engaging in irresponsible practices that may lead to a regional war, prospected to cast its shadows all over the world.

The events currently happening in the region and the world constitute a "political and moral test of the international order," either there would be adherence to the international laws, respect for the international legitimacy and adherence to the UN charter, or there would be impunity for the forces undermining the joint international action, spreading violence and chaos, ramifications of which will affect every body, he warned.

He expressed deep gratitude to the friendly state of France for its gracious initiative, hosting this crucial conference aimed at supporting the brotherly people of Lebanon, bolstering the country's sovereignty and stability in the face of the systematic offensives that have left thousands of victims and have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

The France-hosted convention for Lebanon kicked off earlier today.

Held in response to an initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron, the gathering groups 70 delegations and representatives of 15 international organizations. It aims at rallying support for a diplomatic solution and raising no less USD 400 million worth of aid for the afflicted country. (end)

