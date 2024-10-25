UN Chief Tells Russian Pres Putin Invasion Of Ukraine Violates Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 (NNN-AGENCIES) - UN chief Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that his invasion of neighboring Ukraine violated the United Nations charter and international law, according to a readout of their meeting.

The UN secretary-general met with Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, after a speech in which Guterres called for a“just peace” in Ukraine.

He“reiterated his position that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law,” a readout from the UN chief's spokesperson said after their meeting, which had been criticized by Kyiv.

Guterres also emphasized his commitment to“establishing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” saying the move was vital for both Ukraine and Russia, as well as global“food and energy security.”

“He fully supports the continuation of negotiations in this regard,” the statement said, citing“deep appreciation” to Turkey's mediating efforts.

The Black Sea is a significant trade route for Ukraine, one of the largest exporters of grain in the world, but it has been mired since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

A UN-brokered agreement allowed Ukraine to export agricultural exports on the Black Sea, but Moscow withdrew from the deal in 2023.

Kyiv has nonetheless carved out a maritime corridor allowing trade to continue.

Guterres and Putin, who last met in April 2022, also discussed the conflict in the Middle East,“in particular the absolute need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the need to avoid a further regional escalation,” the readout said. - NNN-AGENCIES