Delhi Air Pollution News: MCD Allots ₹2.4 Cr For Air Quality Management As AQI Bleeds Red, Hits 'Very Poor' Category

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi air pollution news : As the national capital's air quality continues to deteriorate with the AQI in 'very poor' category, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday allocated ₹2.4 crore to 12 city zones to enhance air quality.

The MCD has been proactively tackling pollution in the city, primarily stemming from dust and stubble burning in neighboring states such as Punjab and Haryana . Each of the 12 zones will receive ₹20 lakh to enhance dust control measures, operationalise sprinklers, and employ necessary personnel, stated a report by India Today.

As a part of the latest pollution tackling efforts, anti-smog guns and dust suppressants will be used more efficiently. Construction sites would be monitored to curb the resulting dust, and demolition waste management would be strictly scrutinised. Zonal Deputy Commissioners have also been tasked with managing debris collection and enforcing dust control at construction sites.

In addition, daily checks would be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), to ensure that roads undergo weekly clean-ups to minimise dust. The MCD is committed to following the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management and implementing all possible measures to tackle air pollution.

Mechanical road sweeping (MRS) trucks and rotating smog-guns are also likely to be installed on high-rise buildings, as discussed in the latest meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, October 24.

Delhi air pollution: Squally winds to the rescue

While Delhi's air quality witnessed a slight improvement because of the squally winds on Thursday night, the AQI still remains at 354, in the 'very poor' category. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm was 306 against 364 a day earlier. However, the pollution levels in Delhi were the highest in the country, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI reading of 0-50 is categorised as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

