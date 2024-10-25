Milken Institute Kicks Off Its Global Investors’ Symposium: Mexico City

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The event marks the Institute's long-term commitment to catalyze and drive opportunity across Latin America

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Milken Institute, a nonpartisan, international think tank dedicated to driving practical, scalable solutions to global challenges, is holding its inaugural Global Investors' Symposium: Mexico City today at the Four Seasons Hotel.





Under the theme Building Bridges: Pathways to Inclusive Growth, the event features CEOs, business leaders, asset managers, capital allocators, tech innovators, and prominent investors to illuminate thought-provoking programming and discussions on the most pressing economic, business, and social topics in Mexico and Latin America.

Michael Milken , chairman, and Richard Ditizio, CEO, Milken Institute, will headline the program, along with notable and distinguished speakers, including Senator Bill Cassidy , US senator of Louisiana; US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar ; Altagracia Gomez, chairperson of the Board, Grupo Minsa; Tonatiuh Rodríguez Gómez, CEO, Banco Azteca; Adolfo Babatz, founder and CEO, Clip; Tania Ortiz Mena , president, Sempra Infrastructure; and Agustín Coppel, chairman, Grupo Coppel.

These speakers and other industry leaders are convening on topics ranging from“The Private Equity Edge” to“Evolution of Supply Chain in the Era of Nearshoring,” and from“Green Investments for a Sustainable Economy” to“Fulfilling FinTech's Promise.”

“Interest in Mexico and the broader Americas has reached unprecedented levels due to emerging geopolitical and macroeconomic trends following the global pandemic,” said Laura Deal Lacey , executive vice president of Milken Institute International.“With dynamic investment opportunities, the growth of key industries and commodities, and a skilled workforce, Mexico's strategic location offers both direct connectivity to the US and a vital gateway to the growing emerging markets of Latin America. This is the perfect time for the Milken Institute to bring our Global Investors Symposium here.”

The symposium marks the Milken Institute's international strategic expansion to create a platform for global investors to engage in nuanced, in-depth conversations on Mexico, Brazil, India, and other global growth markets. These discussions aim to explore emerging investment opportunities, address key regional challenges, and foster cross-border collaborations that drive inclusive growth.

