Catastrophic Conditions In Northern Gaza: Civil Defense Halts Operations Amid Ongoing Crisis

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the martyrdom of its deputy director in the northern sector due to an Israeli strike targeting him, raising the number of its personnel killed since October 7 to 83.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal stated in a press release: "We mourn the martyrdom of the deputy director of Civil Defense in the northern governorate, Mohammed Abdul Hai Morsi, who was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted his family home early today in Al-'Alami area of Jabalia."

He announced that "the number of Civil Defense personnel martyred since the beginning of the war has now reached 83, with more than 200 injured."

Basal noted that "the Civil Defense teams are still suffering from a shortage of specialized rescue equipment, as well as a lack of fuel and spare parts necessary to protect lives and property.

With American support, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 135,000 Palestinian martyrs and injured, the majority of whom are children and women, along with more than 10,000 missing persons. This has occurred amid immense destruction and a deadly famine.



