Israeli Airstrikes Leave 150 Civilian Casualties In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces carried out on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, leaving over 150 civilians, dead or injured, including women and children.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that the Israeli airstrikes targeted residential complex of 11 buildings full of residents and displaced persons in the Al-Houja area of Jabalia.

Rescue teams faced significant challenges in reaching the scene due to ongoing by Israeli occupation forces, added the civil defense.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation forces imposed a siege on the Kamal Odwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. The Israeli tanks and forces fired upon the facility, which houses vulnerable children in need of urgent care. They prevented medics from transporting the victims and essential medical supplies from reaching the hospital.

Since October 5, 2024, Israeli troops have intensified their ground invasion and bombardment of various locations in northern Gaza, with efforts aimed at forcibly displacing the local population.

In Southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli tanks bombed shelter center in the city of Khan Yunis and forced hundreds of families to flee them.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in 42,847 fatalities, with over 100,544 others injured.

Furthermore, thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks. (end)

