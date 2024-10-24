Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwait-UK joint military exercise "Iron Shield 2" kicks off in Kuwait.

PARIS -- The State of Kuwait re-affirms support for Lebanon in its efforts to maintain the country's security and stability.

PARIS -- French FM: The international in support of Lebanon raises USD 800 million in humanitarian assistance and USD 200 million insecurity assistance.

GAZA -- At least 150 civilian casualties are reported from Israeli air on the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT -- Israeli occupation strikes on Lebanon result in nine deaths.

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirms support to the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state.

BRUSSLES -- EP President: The 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded to Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, of Venezuela.

KUALA LUMPUR -- A powerful tropical storm claims 23 lives in the Philippines. (end) gb