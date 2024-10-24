Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
10/24/2024 9:08:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT - The Kuwait-UK joint military exercise "Iron Shield 2" kicks off in Kuwait.
PARIS -- The State of Kuwait re-affirms support for Lebanon in its efforts to maintain the country's security and stability.
PARIS -- French FM: The international conference in support of Lebanon raises USD 800 million in humanitarian assistance and USD 200 million insecurity assistance.
GAZA -- At least 150 civilian casualties are reported from Israeli Occupation air attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT -- Israeli occupation strikes on Lebanon result in nine deaths.
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirms support to the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state.
BRUSSLES -- EP President: The 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded to Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, of Venezuela.
KUALA LUMPUR -- A powerful tropical storm claims 23 lives in the Philippines. (end) gb
