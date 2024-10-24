Enemy Trying To Set Up Crossings Near Oskil River In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is trying to set up crossings near the Oskil River in the Kupiansk sector of the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk on television.

“Now the enemy is also concentrating its main efforts to reach the barrier line. That is, to the Oskil River. The enemy is trying to set up crossings near the river,” said Muzychuk.

According to him, in the Kupiansk sector the enemy has been actively using armored vehicles in recent weeks - from 20 to more than 50 units. Active hostilities also took place in the vicinity of Tabaivka, Pishchane and Kolysnykivka.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kupiansk sector, the National Guard of Ukraine stopped the Russian offensive, which was trying to seize the Oskil river crossing and cut the Ukrainian Armed Forces bridgehead on the left bank.