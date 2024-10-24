(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in his speech at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, emphasized the need for peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law, and General Assembly resolutions," said the Secretary-General, without mentioning Russia as the aggressor.

In his remarks about peace, Guterres also mentioned Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan.

"We must uphold the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all states," Guterres added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Guterres' decision to attend the BRICS summit in Russia, as he declined Ukraine's invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland but accepted an invitation from war criminal Putin to Kazan. Ukraine believes this was the wrong choice, as it does not contribute to peace and damages the UN's reputation.