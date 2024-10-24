High-Profile Arrests In Corruption Cases Involving Trcs And Msecs Supported By Ground Forces Pavliuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) High-profile of law violators in the sphere of mobilization are happening with the direct initiative and comprehensive support of the Command of the Ground Forces.

This was stated by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, in a Telegram post, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Zero tolerance for is the only approach we can offer to eliminate abuses in the recruitment system. In recent months, the Ground Forces Command has established close cooperation with law enforcement agencies to uncover cases of bribery within the mobilization system," Pavliuk said.

He also informed about the increased efforts to "ensure that all those involved are punished and that our ranks are cleansed of wrongdoers."

High-profile arrests of law violators are occurring due to the direct initiative and full support of the Ground Forces Command at all stages, Pavliuk emphasized.

As previously reported, in Ternopil region, the head of a district recruitment center was detained for demanding fuel vouchers for 1,000 liters of diesel in exchange for postponing a mobilization order.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier uncovered a corruption scheme involving the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), who was found to have over $450,000 and a Russian passport belonging to her son during a raid.