(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chechnya, a truck belonging to the Russian National Guard was attacked, resulting in one serviceman killed and another injured.

Telegram Baza reports this, according to Ukrinform.

At around noon, the Russian National Guard vehicle was attacked in Petropavlovskaya stanitsa of Grozny region. According to preliminary reports, one serviceman was killed, another one – injured,” the reports says.

It is noted that the attackers were not apprehended.

The Chechen resistance Telegram channel Niyso released photos and videos from the scene, suggesting that more Russian occupiers may have been eliminated during the attack. Currently, only one casualty has been confirmed: Dmitry Vereshchenko, a serviceman of the National Guard.

Niyso also raised rhetorical questions regarding the increasing resistance and successful operations in the region, previously touted as the most peaceful area with 99.7% public support.

As reported by Ukrinform, in October 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a statement recognizing the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people.