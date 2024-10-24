Russian National Guard Vehicle Attacked In Chechnya, Casualties Reported
Date
10/24/2024 7:13:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chechnya, a truck belonging to the Russian National Guard was attacked, resulting in one serviceman killed and another injured.
Telegram channel Baza reports this, according to Ukrinform.
At around noon, the Russian National Guard vehicle was attacked in Petropavlovskaya stanitsa of Grozny region. According to preliminary reports, one serviceman was killed, another one – injured,” the reports says.
It is noted that the attackers were not apprehended.
The Chechen resistance Telegram channel Niyso released photos and videos from the scene, suggesting that more Russian occupiers may have been eliminated during the attack. Currently, only one casualty has been confirmed: Dmitry Vereshchenko, a serviceman of the National Guard.
Read also: Chechen
, Central Asian mobs scramble
to seize criminal control over occupied areas
of Ukraine
Niyso also raised rhetorical questions regarding the increasing resistance and successful operations in the region, previously touted as the most peaceful area with 99.7% public support.
As reported by Ukrinform, in October 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a statement recognizing the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people.
MENAFN24102024000193011044ID1108817028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.