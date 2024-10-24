عربي


Putin Lauds Azerbaijan's Key Role In Eurasian Logistics Corridors Development

10/24/2024 7:12:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the development of international logistics corridors in Eurasia, during the final meeting of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, Azernews reports via Russian media.

"Indeed, you quite accurately noticed that the role of Azerbaijan, especially in the development of logistics corridors, is very important-but not only that," Putin remarked, as reported. He also emphasized the growing trade between Azerbaijan, Russia, and other BRICS countries as a vital element of their cooperation.

During the event, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that major transport routes, including the North-South and East-West corridors, run through Azerbaijan, with all segments operating successfully.

The BRICS summit was held in an "outreach" format, bringing together key international figures to discuss strategic economic and trade partnerships.

AzerNews

