Putin Lauds Azerbaijan's Key Role In Eurasian Logistics Corridors Development
Date
10/24/2024 7:12:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Azerbaijan's
significant contribution to the development of international
logistics corridors in Eurasia, during the final meeting of the
BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, Azernews
reports via Russian media.
"Indeed, you quite accurately noticed that the role of
Azerbaijan, especially in the development of logistics corridors,
is very important-but not only that," Putin remarked, as reported.
He also emphasized the growing trade between Azerbaijan, Russia,
and other BRICS countries as a vital element of their
cooperation.
During the event, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted
that major transport routes, including the North-South and
East-West corridors, run through Azerbaijan, with all segments
operating successfully.
The BRICS summit was held in an "outreach" format, bringing
together key international figures to discuss strategic economic
and trade partnerships.
