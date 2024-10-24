MP: European Parliament's Absurd Resolution On Azerbaijan Reflects Political Cynicism And Double Standards

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The absurd resolution accusing Azerbaijan of alleged "violation"
of human rights and international law in Azerbaijan, as well as the
relations with Armenia, is no more than a Political cynicism and
double standards, said Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
Azernews reports that she was commenting on the
European Parliament's biased resolution, adopted on Oct. 24.
"They wasted time in Strasbourg. There is a need for a
responsible and constructive approach to tackle the existing
challenges rather than empty politicking and manipulation,"
Mikayilova said.
Mikayilova noted that the European Parliament and its members
once again demonstrated a vividly biased position by making
baseless claims against Azerbaijan, while openly voicing support
for Armenia.
"This is yet another example of double standards by the European
Parliament, in an effort to turn a blind eye to real achievements
and progress that Azerbaijan has made. And in this manner, they
supported the destructive actions of other regional players,
unfortunately. Such a document is one-sided and lacks any
objectivity, clearly demonstrating the political engagement of the
EP. These attempts to pressure Azerbaijan to achieve certain
geopolitical goals have indeed become a failure for certain
political circles," Mikayilova added.
She also noted that the European Parliament is under the heavy
influence of pro-Armenian parliamentarians.
"European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit
opened the discussions in Strasbourg, setting the hostile tone for
the entire hearing. Merely this tone was followed by Yanis
Matiatis, Șerban Sturdza, Nathalie Loiseau, Jordan Bardella,
Michael Bloss, and Marie Toussaint in their remarks. These
politicians frequently appear in pro-Armenian provocations, and
they have not even a moral right to speak about so-called 'human
rights issues' in Azerbaijan or about peace initiatives between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is particularly striking given that EU
institutions have ignored Armenia's 30-year aggression against
Azerbaijan and its systematic human rights violations," Mikayilova
emphasized.
As to Nathalie Loiseau's attempts to politicize COP29 by
referring to the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh and the
arrest of Armenian separatist "leaders", Mikayilova stressed that
these claims have no basis in fact.
"Firstly, Araik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and others are
criminals and terrorists who are rightfully under investigation for
their crimes committed against Azerbaijan. Secondly, it's widely
known that Baku offered the Armenian minority in Karabakh the
opportunity to stay, with the only condition being the acceptance
of Azerbaijani citizenship. The Armenians chose to leave
voluntarily. Unlike the Azerbaijanis who fled Armenian militants
during the First Karabakh War, they were not forced to leave,
threatened, or shot at. The "ethnic cleansing" narrative is
therefore absurd," Mikayilova stated.
She stressed that these accusations were groundless and did not
reflect the real situation in the region.
"Calls for the EU and its member-states to freeze military
exports to Azerbaijan are aimed at undermining our defense
capabilities and ignore Azerbaijan's legitimate security concerns.
The European Parliament's stance on providing military aid to
Armenia and expanding the EU mission's mandate in the country poses
only risk further militarizing the region and hindering the peace
process.
Moreover, the accusations of "destroying Armenian cultural and
historical heritage" are completely baseless. Where was the
European Parliament when Armenia fully destroyed Azerbaijani
cultural and historical heritage over the past 30 years? Recall
that Azerbaijan has always taken steps to preserve cultural
diversity and historical heritage in line with international norms,
and is now working to restore what was destroyed or appropriated by
the occupiers," Mikayilova said.
She noted that instead of pushing the Armenian agenda and
spreading unfounded accusations, the European Parliament should
focus on addressing more serious and pressing issues such as energy
security, the migration crisis, economic development, combating
climate change, and the rise of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and
neo-colonialism in certain EU countries.“That will be more
efficient,” she stressed.
