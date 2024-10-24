Minister Of Social Affairs Meets Chinese Provincial Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah received on Thursday visiting Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's of Jiangsu Province, of China, Zhang Baojuan to discuss aspects of cooperation.

The discussion dealt with experience sharing between the two friendly countries in such areas as care for the elderly and vulnerable people and social care, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Both sides praised the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and China, and expressed desire to promote the fruitful cooperation and improve the quality of social service, the statement noted. (end)

