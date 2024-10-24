Air India's Telecom Provider Faces Technical Issues: Here's What Passengers Should Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India on Thursday announced that its contact centers are currently experiencing technical difficulties, which may affect customers trying to reach their service executives. In a statement, Air India acknowledged that customers might face intermittent connectivity problems and assured that the airline is working closely with its partners to resolve the issues as early as possible.

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), the flag carrier said," One of the telecom providers for our contact centers is facing technical difficulties. Due to this, there may be challenges connecting with our contact centers. While the telecom provider resolves the issue at its end, may we request your understanding and patience"

| Air India, Vistara, Akasa and IndiGo planes receive fresh bomb threats

The company expressed appreciation for customers' understanding and patience during this challenging period.

“We truly appreciate your understanding and patience during this time, and regret any inconvenience caused,” the Air India said.

The airline also expressed apologies for the disruption and thanked customers for their continued support as they work towards restoring normal service.

| Cyclone Dana: Air India, Akasa cancel flights; IndiGo issues advisory

Separately, nearly 70 new bomb threats were reported today, impacting major Indian airlines like Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air and IndiGo news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The report said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo got the bomb threats while Akasa Air got the threats for about 14 flights.

Notably, in past 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

“Some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on 24th October 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority,” an Air India official said.

| 'Don't take Air India flights from...': Pannun threatens fliers

Akasa Air spokesperson said also reported that some of its flights operating today received security alerts.

“The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.



