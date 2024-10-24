Education Malaysia Jordan Trains Jordanian Students On Global Citizenship

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Education Malaysia Jordan Office, based at the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, successfully conducted a two-day Discover Malaysia: A Course on Malaysian Language, Culture, and Higher Education from 20th to 21st October 2024, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Organised in collaboration with Applied Science Private University, the course involved 60 participants, primarily English language major students, in an enriching programme designed to promote the concept of global citizenship.

Participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Malaysia's unique culture, beginning with an introduction to the Malay spoken language, a delightful cultural experience, and a tasting of traditional Malaysian cuisine. In addition to these cultural highlights, students were also provided with valuable information on scholarship opportunities available to further their education in Malaysia, according to the statement.

Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan, expressed his appreciation for the students' enthusiasm:"This initiative bridges cultures and enhances mutual understanding between our nations. It is a wonderful reflection of Malaysia's commitment to empowering young people globally and promoting cultural diversity as part of global citizenship."

Speaking about the success of the programme, Associate Professor Radzuwan Ab Rashid, Minister Counsellor and Director of Education Malaysia Jordan, commented: "This course is more than just an introduction to Malaysia; it is an effort to build a global perspective, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to be responsible and culturally aware global citizens. We are proud to contribute to their personal and academic growth, and we look forward to implementing more programmes like this in future."

Education Malaysia Jordan plans to organise additional global citizenship courses, further empowering Jordanian students by fostering a deeper understanding of different cultures and broadening their educational horizons, the statement said.