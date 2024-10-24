Jordan Condemns Israel's Attack On School Sheltering Displaced People In Gaza's Nuseirat Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign condemned Israel's attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

The ministry described the attack as a "heinous" crime, adding to the war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and a "blatant violation" of international law and humanitarian principles, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also stressed that this systematic targeting of civilians and shelters for displaced people is a deliberate act.

The official spokesperson of the ministry reiterated Jordan's rejection and condemnation of the ongoing Israeli crimes against civilians, which represent a clear violation of international law and the IV Geneva Convention on Civilians of 1949, which protects civilians during wartime.

He stressed that Israel disregards international calls for an end to the war and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe it has caused.

The spokesperson stressed the need to ensure the protection of civilians and safeguard essential infrastructure that provides vital services to the Palestinian people, including humanitarian facilities and shelters, in accordance with international law.

He also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza, provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people, hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable, and stop Israel's continuous violations of international law, and the rulings of the International Court of Justice.