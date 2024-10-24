UP GDP To Hit Rs 32 Lakh Crore By 2025, Driving Employment For 1.5 Crore Youth: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Oct 24 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday that the state's is set to reach Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2025, positioning it as a vital contributor to India's USD 5 trillion economy goal.

Speaking at a function organised by Business Standard, the Chief Minister emphasised that UP's economy, currently at Rs 26 lakh crore, has seen unprecedented growth from Rs 12 lakh crore during previous administrations.

Calling Uttar Pradesh the“fastest-growing economy,” Adityanath projected the creation of employment for 1.5 crore youth through investments and policy reforms.“Today, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore, compared to the earlier achievement threshold of Rs 20,000 crore.

This transformation is due to robust economic policies and strict action against criminal elements,” he stated, crediting the state's crackdown on land mafia and improved law enforcement.

Adityanath highlighted the "One District, One Product" (ODOP) initiative, which replaced what he referred to as the previous“One District, One Mafia” policy. He added that 75 districts have secured 75 Geographical Indication (GI) tags, with Varanasi leading the effort.

Key economic hubs like Moradabad, Bhadohi, and Meerut were cited for their export success.“Moradabad now exports goods worth Rs 16,000 crore, while Bhadohi's carpets have touched Rs 8,000 crore in exports,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also underscored the government's initiatives to develop UP as a logistics hub. He mentioned the operational multimodal terminal in Varanasi, a logistics hub planned in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and significant expressway projects.

“We have completed the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, and the Ganga Expressway's main carriageway will be ready by year-end,” he said. Other infrastructure developments include the Delhi-Meerut 12-lane expressway and metro rail projects in six cities.

On the security front, Adityanath highlighted reforms within the police force, with 1.54 lakh personnel recruited and advanced technologies integrated.

“The state's law enforcement is now equipped to instill fear in wrongdoers, unlike earlier times when criminals had police backing,” he remarked. The creation of the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force has reclaimed 64,000 acres of illegally occupied land.

He concluded by linking commerce, agriculture, and business growth, drawing on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and praised central initiatives like the Vishwakarma Yojana for complementing the state's ODOP scheme in generating employment and attracting investments.

