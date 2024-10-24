Rising Concerns Over Chinese Competition In India's Construction Equipment Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 24 (KNN)

In recent developments, Chinese companies have significantly increased their share in India's equipment market, climbing to 22 percent.



This surge has raised alarms among Indian manufacturers, particularly Tata Hitachi and BEML, who have expressed concerns regarding the impact of low-cost imports from China on their businesses.

The growth of Chinese imports is seen as a direct challenge to domestic players. Tata Hitachi, a joint venture between Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Company and Tata Motors, has faced considerable pressure in recent years.



The company has reported a loss in market share, attributing this decline to the influx of cheaper Chinese construction equipment that has flooded the market.



Sandeep Singh, managing director of Tata Hitachi, voiced these concerns during the CII Global Mining Summit, emphasising the need for a strategic response from the Indian government to level the playing field.

BEML, the state-owned company, has also felt the sting of competition. Once a prominent player in the construction equipment sector, BEML struggled against the rising tide of low-cost imports and was effectively pushed out of the market. However, the company is now making efforts to re-establish itself within the segment, aiming to reclaim its former market share.

Singh highlighted the critical role of government policy in addressing these challenges. He called for supportive measures, such as import tariffs and stricter regulations on quality standards for imported equipment.



Such actions could help mitigate the competitive advantage that lower-priced Chinese imports currently enjoy, allowing Indian manufacturers to compete more effectively.

Industry analysts suggest that a balanced approach is necessary. While addressing the concerns of domestic manufacturers is vital, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and competitiveness is equally important.



The construction equipment market in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by infrastructure development and urbanisation. Ensuring that domestic companies can thrive amidst this growth is crucial for the nation's economic stability.

As the landscape of the construction equipment industry in India evolves, stakeholders will need to navigate the complexities of competition, regulation, and market dynamics.



The voices of industry leaders like Sandeep Singh and the challenges faced by firms like Tata Hitachi and BEML will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this critical sector.

