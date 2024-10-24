Friedrich Naumann Foundation Delegation Explores Growth Potential Of Delhi's Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 24 (KNN)

A high-level delegation from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) recently visited micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Delhi, aimed at understanding the sector's vital role in India's economy.



The delegation was led by Frank Muller-Rosentritt, a Member of Parliament from the Free Party of Germany, accompanied by Carsten Klein, Head of the FNF South Asia Regional Office, and other prominent members of the team, including Frank Hoffmann, Regional Project Manager, and Himanshu Chawla, Regional Communication and Program Manager.

The FNF team engaged with MSME owners and operators during their visit, focusing on the myriad challenges these businesses face, as well as the abundant opportunities within the sector. Muller-Rosentritt and his colleagues acknowledged that Indian MSMEs are pivotal in driving economic growth and job creation.



Their discussions centered on strategies for sustainable development, ensuring these enterprises can thrive in a competitive global landscape.

Facilitating this insightful visit was the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), a public trust established in 2005 dedicated to improving resource efficiency and promoting sustainable practices among MSME clusters across India.



Over nearly two decades, FMC has made remarkable strides, notably reducing carbon emissions by 41,000 tonnes annually within foundry clusters.



Their initiatives have also included establishing paving block enterprises that utilise 163,000 tonnes of foundry slag and replacing 1,800 tonnes of unsustainable materials with bamboo in bamboo clusters.

FMC's efforts have garnered support from various national and international donors, including the European Union and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).



Currently, the organization is focused on multiple projects in the Panipat recycled textile cluster, emphasising resource efficiency and traceability, backed by institutions such as HSBC, DANIDA, and the European Union.

The longstanding partnership between FNF and FMC has played a significant role in fostering sustainability and resource efficiency within MSME sectors.



This recent visit allowed the FNF delegation to gain firsthand insights into the operations of Indian MSMEs, reinforcing the foundation's commitment to enhancing the industrial landscape of India.

With offices in over 60 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom advocates for civic education, human rights, and economic freedom.



In South Asia, it collaborates with various partners to support programs tailored to the specific needs of countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, reflecting its commitment to regional development and empowerment.

