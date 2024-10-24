Cbdnewsbreaks CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Poised To Become Game Changer In The Hemp Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL)

today announced its potential for explosive profits in a $70 billion and, with its innovative product line and strategic positioning, standing ready to deliver unparalleled returns for shareholders.“The U.S. is on the verge of a historic shift. With the Biden administration, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, taking bold steps toward marijuana legalization, the opportunities for companies in the cannabis and CBD sectors are poised to skyrocket,” the announcement reads.“According to industry projections, the cannabis market in the U.S. is expected to surpass $70 billion by 2028, driven by a surge in demand for both recreational and medicinal products. This creates a vast new revenue stream not only for marijuana companies but also for CBD businesses, which are uniquely positioned to tap into the wellness and therapeutic segments. CBDL, with its innovative product range and robust retail partnerships, is perfectly aligned to seize this opportunity.”

To view the full press release, visit:



About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences is a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness industry, committed to creating high-quality, scientifically backed products that promote health and well-being. From pain relief to overall wellness, CBD Life Sciences strives to deliver top-tier solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers. For more information about CBD Life Sciences and its product offerings, visit

.

