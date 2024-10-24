Jordan Launches Free E-Learning Platform For Palestinian Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) - In response to royal directives aimed at supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people, a partnership agreement was signed on Thursday at the World Islamic Sciences and Education University (WISE) in Amman to facilitate the operation of a mobile application via the WISE School platform, offering free access to the Palestinian curriculum for students in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.The agreement was signed by WISE President Jaafar Fanatseh, Palestinian of Education Amjad Barham, and Jo Academy CEO Ala Jarrar. The event was attended by Jordan's Minister of Education, Azmi Mahafzah, and UNDP representative Mutaz Dawabsheh.The mobile app targets Palestinian students from first grade to twelfth grade (Tawjihi), particularly in Gaza, where education has been severely disrupted due to the Israeli aggression, which caused internet outages and destruction of educational infrastructure. The initiative aims to ensure the continuity of education despite the ongoing attacks, especially for students who have been out of school since the war began on October 7, 2023.Under the agreement, the Palestinian Ministry of Education will serve as the official authority for implementing and operating the e-learning platform. The goal is to sustain educational efforts in the occupied Palestinian territories, benefiting over 600,000 students and allowing the ministry to issue certificates for completed grades.Barham emphasized that the agreement reflects royal efforts to support Palestinians across political, economic, social, and educational spheres, ultimately advancing their right to self-determination and an independent Palestinian state. He noted that the platform will provide students with uninterrupted access to the full Palestinian curriculum.Fanatseh highlighted that the platform will be available even when internet services are down, allowing students to continue learning at their own pace.Jarrar praised the collaborative efforts behind the platform, which includes a variety of audio, visual, and written materials, as well as electronic exams to assess student performance.The WISE School platform has been operational for three weeks, benefiting approximately 231,750 students.