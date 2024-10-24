Conference Highlights Jordan's Medical Advances, Showcases Pioneering Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) --The third promotional conference for pioneering medical operations, organized by the of and Heart of Jordan magazine, commenced on Thursday.The event aims to review innovative medical procedures performed by Jordanian doctors this year and highlight the significant progress made in Jordan's health sector, particularly its growing role in promoting medical tourism.Among the highlighted operations were an arterial switch procedure for newborns and the use of the NanoKnife technique for treating liver tumors.Other notable procedures included kidney transplantation for underweight children, robotic-assisted hysterectomy, eye tumor treatment using radioactive platelets, lung tumor freezing for patients unsuitable for surgery, 3D-printed limb-preserving surgeries, deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease, and various laparoscopic surgeries, among others.Speaking at the conference's opening, Secretary-General of Primary Health Care and Epidemics at the Ministry, Dr. Raed Shboul, emphasized the great royal attention medical tourism has received over the years. He noted that the Kingdom has long been a destination for patients from various countries seeking treatment.Shboul attributed the success of medical tourism to the availability of advanced medical capabilities and diverse specialties, combined with the high quality of health services offered at competitive prices.He also mentioned the appeal of Jordan's unique tourist resorts, which enhance the overall patient experience, as well as the Medical Accountability Law, which safeguards the rights of both health service providers and recipients.He further explained that one of the key factors making Jordan a leader in the regional health sector is the genuine partnership and integration of roles among various health institutions. A robust health sector, he said, relies on effective collaboration, with each entity supporting the other to achieve comprehensive health care and regional leadership.Shboul praised the efforts of Jordanian doctors and medical professionals in performing groundbreaking operations, which were presented and documented during the conference. He highlighted that many of these procedures were conducted in Ministry of Health hospitals, the Royal Medical Services, university hospitals, the King Hussein Cancer Center, and private facilities, reflecting the wide range of expertise and advanced medical capabilities across these institutions.Brigadier General Yousef Zureiqat, Director General of the Royal Medical Services, reiterated Jordan's standing as a hub for medical tourism, owing to its diverse medical competencies and highly skilled health professionals. He noted that Al Hussein Medical City includes a civil wing designed to attract medical tourists and facilitate medical procedures.Conference chairwoman Hanan Faqha emphasized that Jordan's health system is continuously evolving, with efforts made to support and advance medical and technical professionals by equipping them with cutting-edge technologies.