Gildan Donates Apparel Worth US$200,000 To Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gildan is pleased to share that it has donated a total of US$200,000 worth of apparel to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.

"Gildan has a strong presence in North Carolina and South Carolina, with nine of our facilities located in the region,” says Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing, and Distribution.“With our longstanding history of supporting our local communities, it was important for us to assist with the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the hurricane and provide much-needed aid for our neighbors in the Carolinas.”

Shortly after Hurricane Helene hit, Gildan's locations in North and South Carolina provided US$100,000 worth of apparel to be distributed to those impacted by the storm. Employees also spearheaded grassroots efforts to collect and deliver essential items like water, diapers, and non-perishable food.

Gildan will be donating an additional US$100,000 worth of t-shirts to the upcoming Concert for Carolina, a benefit concert headlined by Eric Church and Luke Combs, which aims to raise funds for five nonprofit organizations working directly with residents in western North Carolina. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event and all additional funds from their sale will directly contribute to essential relief efforts, providing vital assistance to families and individuals.

The Concert for Carolina is scheduled for October 26th at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, including how to watch the livestream and donate to recovery efforts, visit .

To learn more about Gildan's commitment to its communities, please visit the Company's website .